Chief Justice LHC approves proposed demands of District Bar Association Rawalpindi

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah approved the proposed demands of District Bar Association Rawalpindi representatives during his visit of Bar on Saturday. Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah approved the proposals presented by the office bearers of District Bar Association Rawalpindi about the construction of new courts complex, lawyers’ hostel, up-gradation of hospital and extension of mosque at District Courts Rawalpindi.

On this occasion, he said that lawyers’ community had played active role in provision of justice and the members of district bar association Rawalpindi had alleviated at highest level on account of their efficient working and abilities.

He further said that E-Libraries had been established in 88 tehsils, 36 districts and four high court benches bar associations. He said that there are 11 lakh legal cases were under process at District level and one and half lakh cases were yet to be decided in LHC.

He said that litigants were seeing to the courts with the hope for prompt decision of their under trial cases. Now, it is joint obligation of bar and bench to join hands and concentrate for the disposal of these cases as soon as possible. Senior Judge, Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench, Justice Shahid Mehmud Abbasi appreciated the contributions of Chief Justice LHC Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah for improving the performance of courts in the province.

District & Session Judge Rawalpindi Sohail Nasir informed that model courts had decided a record number of cases in just two months. He lauded the efforts of Chief Justice Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah for resolving the difficulties of lawyers’ community. President, District Bar Association Rawalpindi Sajjad Akbar Abbasi and Secretary Farhan Ahmed Niazi also spoke on the occasion and briefed about the issues confronting the lawyers in discharge of their professional responsibilities.