Chidambaram remarks on Kashmir ‘right advice’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, senior Congress leader and former J&K Congress president Saif-ud-Din Soz lending support to former Indian Home Minister P Chidambaram on his statement on Kashmir, has said it is the right advice for Modi government on how to deal with the Kashmir issue. Saif-ud-Din Soz in a statement issued in Srinagar said, “I have known Chidambaram for nearly three decades and can say with confidence that he is seeking cheap popularity and he knows what constitutes nationalism and patriotism.”

He said what Chidambaram said at Hyderabad is the right advice for PM Modi and his colleagues on how to deal with Kashmir through a responsible form of governance. “The forces in Kashmir are clearly seen the world over as pitted against an angry people and it would be better for people like General Rawat to know how and why this deep anger has grown over a long period through wrong doings like Machil fake encounter accepted as fake by the Army as there were draconian laws like AFSPA in shape that gave total immunity to the security forces in going to any extent in exercise of the force,” Soz said.

“I fervently hope that sooner or later, the Indian nation will appreciate that Chidambaram had said something absolutely correct at the right time,” he said. Soz said he talked to Chidambaran and told him that his consistent stand on Kashmir and the related statements are a celebration in Kashmir and that “I salute his courage of conviction as a true patriot.”

Meanwhile, Awami Ittehad Party Chairman and member of so-called Kashmir Assembly, Engineer Abdur Rasheed commenting on former Indian Home Minister P Chidambaram’s statement that “India has nearly lost Kashmir”, said: “The false propaganda of Indian state seems to have lost weight and ground.”

While addressing various meeting in Handwara, Engineer Rasheed said” “P Chidambaram has told half truth by saying that India has almost lost Kashmir, as the fact is that India had never any control on Kashmir and has always ruled the state through the barrel of the gun.”—KMS