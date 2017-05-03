Chickenpox patient dies due to non-provision of ventilator

Faisalabad

A teenage girl died due to non-availability of ventilator during treatment in hospital here on Tuesday. According to details, 17-year-old Maleeha Bibi suffering from chickenpox was shifted to Allied Hospital Faisalabad on April 29 and she was under treatment at isolation ward.

The doctors treating the girl suggested to shift the patient on ventilator after her condition deteriorated but they were told that none of the seven ventilators of the hospital was free and available. Due to non-availability of the ventilator, Maleeha breathe her last on Tuesday.

It should be mentioned that there were 17 ventilators at Allied Hospital Faisalabad but only seven of them were used at Intense Care Unit (ICU). Shortage of ventilators at the government run hospitals is a common issue.

While there are very few ventilators in every hospital, most of them are either not functioning or the hospital administrations give the same justification to reserve a few for the VVIPs.

Heirs of the deceased girl and citizens expressing concerns over the treatment facilities which led to loss of a precious life have demanded of the Chief Minister (CM) Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif for taking notice of the occurrence and direct action against those responsible.—INP