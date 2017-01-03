Chess is not a game!

Sujit De

Kolkata, India

Magnus Carlsen has done a great job by winning three World Chess Championships on the trot at the age of only 26. Children should be advised to play Chess instead of cruel, silly, bang-bang virtual games. Chess will increase their IQ level of imagination and concentration. It will also rescue them from sadistic games that can turn innocent, impressionable minds into trigger-maniac, insensitive brutes.

A study shows how four months of Chess instructions has significantly raised the IQ scores of both boys and girls of 4000 Venezuelan students. Indeed, studies have revealed that the game of Chess helps both young and old to have a sound cerebral health. According to a study, people of over 75 years of age who engage in brain-games like Chess are less likely to develop dementia than their non-board-game-playing contemporaries. A German study says that when Chess players are asked to identify Chess positions and geometric shapes, both the left and right hemispheres of the brain become highly active. Chess gives us the taste of infinity. The 64 square game unfolds never-ending possibilities. When we play Chess, we find ourselves composed. It is a game that magnets all our being to a particular point of finding which of the moves will be a better one. Indeed, Chess players say, “This is a good move” or “This is a better move”. But they never say, “This is the best move” because that cannot be said in this game of infinite possibilities which is still unfolding. This was the reason why Siegbert Tarrasch said, “Many have become Chess Masters, no one has become the Master of Chess”. David Bronstein said, “Chess is imagination”. Indeed, Chess is not just a game. It is meditation.