Cheques given to fire incident victims

City Reporter

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Minorities Affairs Dr. Khatu Mal Jeevan along with former Special Assistant to CM Sindh Nadir Khawaja visited victims of fire incident victims in Ram Das Colony of Choohar Jamali. On the occasion Dr. Khatumal handed over one lac rupee cheque to heirs of child who lost his life in incident and Rs. 25000 cheques to affected families. He also distributed tents.

He assured the victims that Sindh government will announce a package to rehabilitate fire victims.

He directed district administration to assess the losses within three days so that report could be sent to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah for approval of package.

He also Directed Director General PDMA to take immediate measures for the rehabilitation of fire victims.

He expressed sympathy with affected on the loss and assured full support on behalf of Sindh government.