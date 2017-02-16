Cheques distributed among 179 minority students

Salim Ahmed

As a special initiative of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, the educational scholarships cheques were distributed among 179 talented students belonging to the minority community of Lahore division .

These checks were distributed by Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs & Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu, MPAs Tariq Masih Gill,Shehzad Munshi and Kanji Ram during a ceremony held at Town Hall Lahore here today. Secretary Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Asim Iqbal, Deputy Secretary Hammad ul Hassan, representatives of district administration and minority community along with parents of the students were present on the occasion.

Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs & Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sindhu congratulated the recipients of the scholarships and said that CM Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had allocated Rs.30 million for providing educational scholarships to the talented students of minorities during the current year while the scholarships of same amount had been distributed among the minority students during the last year.

He said that as many as 658 students from Minorities are being distributed educational scholarships of the session 2015-16 through out the province. He said that Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has always encouraged the talented and able students without any discrimination by providing them handsome scholarships, laptops, IT education, skills training and other facilities on merit basis which would help in bringing about the education revolution for the rapid development of the country.

The minister said that educational scholarships were being provided purely on merit basis with complete transparency.