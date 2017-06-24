Cheques of Artist Khidmat cards distributed at RAC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Cheques of Artist Khidmat cards were distributed among 51 senior artists of Rawalpindi Division here on Friday at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC). Member Punjab Assembly, Raja Muhammad Hanif Advocate addressing as chief guest at the ceremony said that Punjab government is promoting an artist friendly policy and the artists are being provided financial assistance.

Raja Hanif said, Chief Minister Punjab loves the artists and wants to expand the financial assistance programme launched by Information and Culture Department Punjab for the performers.

The artists including from Music, Fine Arts and Drama fields were given the Cheques.

Former director RAC, Naheed Manzoor said that all the artists are precious asset of the region and financial assistance programme of the government will encourage the artists to work more with dedication.

Resident Director RAC Waqar Ahmed said that it became possible because of the efforts of Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar and Additional Secretary Culture Saman Rai.