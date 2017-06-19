ChenOne opens another outlet

Staff Reporter

Karachi

ChenOne Stores opened its latest store in LUCKY ONE Mall Karachi. The CEO of ChenOne Mian Muhammad Kashif Ashfaq hosted the opening ceremony and the chief guest on the occasion was Mr Shuja Kidwai COO, Al Baraka Bank. CEO ChenOne expressed the company’s vision of expanding the network aiming at bringing to customers the best quality and highly fashionable products ranging across garments, home textile, accessories and furniture.

ChenOne stores are the pioneer brand in specialized retail and ever since its inception 20 years ago ChenOne stores has experienced growth banking on the trust gained by customers through finest quality product range offered. CEO ChenOne also shared the vision of setting industry benchmarks. The opening ceremony was attended by socialites, fashion industry professionals along a large number of customers.

COO, Al Baraka Bank, Mr Shuja Kidwai presented his warm wishes for the growth of ChenOne and expressed his views on how well ChenOne has experienced growth over all these years and remains a remarkable and successful business case study in Pakistan.