Chenab River flowing with low level flood

Our Correspondent

Sialkot

The local flood department on Friday said that after pre-moon soon session, River Chenab was flowing with low level flood at Headmirala. An official of flood department while talking to Pakistan Observer said that low level flood has been recorded at River Chenab on Friday Evening.

He said that up-stream has been recorded as 170,581 cusic while down-stream recorded as 134, 631 cusic at River Chenab. He said that the water level at River Munaawar Tavi and River Jammu Tavi recorded as 2, 192 cusic and 15, 041 cusic water respectively. He said that River Munaawar Tavi and River Jammu Tavi were flowing with normal position. He said that all nullahs of district Sialkot were flowing with normal position.