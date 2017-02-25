Chemical kite string injures man in Rawalpindi

Another victim of kite flying

Staff Reporter

A man was seriously injured after he become victim of metallic kite flying string here on Saturday.

Rescue sources said that chemical coated kite string wrapped round the neck of a man near Rahimabad bridge in Rawalpindi. The metallic string injured the man seriously and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

It is worth to mention here that kites flying and use of metallic string is banned across the province to avoid any such occurrence but kites flying continues in many cities despite police raids and arrests.

A case has been registered into the incident at respective police station and investigation was underway.