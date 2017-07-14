Checking rapid population growth

AT the global family planning summit in London, world leaders conceded they were still way off the target of helping one million women from the world’s poorest recesses make the most important decisions of their lives and about their bodies — to decide when to have babies and how many. Coinciding with the World Population Day, government officials, advocates and donors had gathered again to see why progress on family planning has not been significant.

According to the United Nations, world population has crossed the mark of seven billion in 2011 and presently the total population of the planet is over 7.5 billion. With this in view, the London moot was timely and it did consider the problem in detail and what nations of the world should do to check it. The problem concerns more for countries like Pakistan and its gravity can be judged from the fact that while population of the world is growing at an average of 1.11% per annum, the rate in Pakistan is 2.1% per annum. What is all the more worrying is that current global rate is likely to come down further during the next few years but in the case of Pakistan it would still go up. With this in view, the country should work on a war footing to address the challenge but there seems to be lack of commitment on part of leaders and officials concerned. This was also evident from tiny delegation that represented Pakistan at the summit and more importantly, the Chief Ministers, who had committed to supervise the programme in their provinces were missing from the scene. It is strange that while population of the country is growing at a rapid pace, impacting upon the available resources, there is little or no progress at all to check the problem and our commitment is confined to verbal statements alone. There are countries of the world that achieved the target and we can learn from their experience but the most important thing is our own resolve and real understanding of all dimensions of the problem.

