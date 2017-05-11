Cheating in exams

Hadia Aziz

Islamabad

Cheating in the board exams is one of the leading issues in Pakistan. According to some recent reports, students of matric and intermediate openly did cheating. Students openly used mobile phones, notes and chits to solve their papers without any fear of being caught. The negligence from the concerned departments is also one of the causes of cheating. Cheating incidents will continue and make headlines until the curriculum would be revised and the repugnant practices of rote learning abolished. Moreover, it is clear that cheating in the exams destroyed the future of many students and showing the sign of the gloomy future. However, cheating students might earn good grades, but when it come to the practical life they fail to lead towards prosperity and success. Students who cheat will develop the habit of dishonesty in their lives. This issue cannot resolve through only government interventions but it is also the matter inviting all the stakeholders to mull over the issue to avoid cheating during the exams and other obnoxious applications for the sake of their future and as well as of the nation.