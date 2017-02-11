Cheating culture

Zubair Qumi

Kech Turbat

Balochistan Board, which is famous for cheating where from beginning to BA level in governmental institution a child cannot think for a while to do hid/her paper without the help of cheating because cheating has become the only source through which they can pass their exams without any awareness and less creativity about the further higher education. However, there is good news that the new DC is very education-friendly as his past record shows he has done a lot for the improvement of education.

Meanwhile, in colleges most of the teachers are not regular and not sincere to the career of students. It should be the utmost priority of our government and new DC to first make the root of education good in the district, thereafter try to stop the culture of cheating in exams otherwise, it will be a great loss for the educational development in country.