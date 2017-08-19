Chaudhry Nisar to tell media tomorrow why he wasn’t at Nawaz’s rally

Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Chaudhry Nisar will hold a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday at 5pm, his spokesperson has announced.

Nisar will speak on the rumours over his absence at the deposed PM Nawaz Sharif’s ‘homecoming’ rally from Islamabad to Lahore via GT Road a few days ago.

Besides, he will also express his views on the PML-N’s ongoing policies, highlight his four-year performance as the interior minister and also respond to party man Pervaiz Rashid’s criticism against him.

Recently, former information minister Rashid, who was sacked due to his ‘failure’ to stop publication of a controversial story about a national security meeting in October last year, obliquely criticised the role of interior ministry in what was called the Dawn Leaks saga.

He said: “A member of the interior ministry was part of the committee formed to probe the controversy but despite of that the decision came against us.”

“Democracy is still weak. It stumbles, it is pushed and pulled, and I happily offered myself as a sacrifice to save it. My PM [Sharif] also believes in this philosophy and therefore he also exercises patience.”

Reacting strongly to Rashid’s interview, Nisar said due to unknown reasons a few people were shifting blame of their own mistakes on the Interior Ministry and the establishment. “If they are so innocent, these people should advise the government to make Dawn Leaks committee report public,” he added.