Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz leader Chaudhry Nisar will hold a press conference in Islamabad on Sunday at 5pm, his spokesperson has announced. Nisar will speak on the rumours over his absence at the deposed PM Nawaz Sharif’s ‘homecoming’ rally from Islamabad to Lahore via GT Road a few days ago. Besides, he will also express his views on the PML-N’s ongoing policies, highlight his four-year performance as the interior minister.