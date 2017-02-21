Charsadda courts blast leaves seven dead, 30 wounded

Police thwart major destruction; PM, COAS condemn killings, laud valour of KP Police

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

There is no let-up in the fresh wave of terrorism as the heartless terrorists managed to strike sixth time during the short span of ten days. A suicide explosion at the gate of Judicial complex Tehsil Tangi in district Charsadda Tuesday morning left at least seven people including a lawyer dead and over 30 others seriously wounded. The injured include five cops Death toll is feared to go higher as doctors at the major hospitals described the condition of many injured as precarious.

The valiant Jawaans of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Police without caring for their lives thwarted a major terror bid to play havoc in the judicial complex as the three suicide bombers each carrying seven to eight KG explosives were effectively intercepted before they could penetrate into the courts building. Besides hundreds of people, scores of lawyers and judges were present in the building. One of the suicide bombers detonated his explosive laden vest while the two others were gunned down by the active men in uniform.

Though a splinter group of the TTP called Jamat ul Ahraar has reportedly owned the responsibility of the Tuesday’s in-human act, the independent sources and observers ridiculed the claim as they believe the attack was master minded from across the border.

While around ninety faithful, it may be recalled, were killed and 350 injured in Sehvan Sharif blast on Thursday last and nine people mostly security personnel are killed and two dozen including four judges were injured in Peshawar and Mohmand blasts on February 15, around 20 people including top police officials were also killed and fifty injured in Lahore blast on February 14.

Reports reaching here and confirmed by the local administration and police say that three suicide bombers in an attempt to penetrate into the local courts stormed at the main gate by tossing hand grenades and firing on the guards on duty. However, the Jawaans of the KP Police who had already alerted about the possible attack, effectively checked the bombers as one of the attacker blew himself up while the two others were gunned down by the cops.

“The three suicide bombers tried to attack the district court, one blew himself, while two were gunned down by the police outside local courts in Tangi Tehsil”. The DPO Charsadda said adding suicide bombers were killed by police as they attacked local courts. According to details, gunfire was also heard after a bomb blast took place near the gate of a sessions court in Charsadda located at Tangi Bazaar. Police fought bravely and saved Charsadda from devastation. The DPO said.

The law enforcers and the rescue teams immediately rushed to the site of the blast as the rescue teams including the ambulances transported the victims to the hospitals in Charsadda and Mardan within no time. Later the critically injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar where many injured were stated to be in precarious condition. Emergency was declared in the hospitals in Mardan and Charsadda as well as Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar which has been equipped to deal with the mass casualties especially in cases of bomb blasts etc.

According to Deputy Commissioner Charsadda Tahir Zafar, an explosion took place at the main gate as terrorists failed to enter the court premises due to strict security.

Reports say lawyers in large number were present inside the bar room at the time of the blast with eyewitnesses saying some lawyers scaled walls to escape.

“Three suicide bombers tried to enter a district and session court in Tehsil Tangi as one of them blew himself up at the main gate while two others were killed during exchange of fire with the policemen deployed inside the court premises”. A police man said adding

the attackers reportedly hurled hand grenades and opened fire which prompted retaliatory fire from the police and security forces present at court. Bomb disposal experts said each bomber was wearing seven to eight kilograms of explosives.

Former health minister KP and PTI parliamentarian Shaukat Yousafzai talking to media said that the militants had come from Mohmand Agency adding that security institutions are high alert in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The provincial Minister for Information Mushtaq Ghani paid rich tributes to the bravery of the Police Jawaans who effectively thwarted a major terror bid saying the attacks were being sponsored from across the border. He asked as to what the NATO forces were doing in Afghanistan when they are unable to check the activities of terrorists who had safe havens there and carrying out subversive acts in Pakistan.

The law enforcers and the police are reported to have kicked off a search and net operation in the area and surroundings.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has strongly condemned the attack. In a statement issued by the Prime Minister office quoting PM said ,”We are a steadfast nation and will not be deterred by such attacks. Our government will continue to fight against terrorists and we will succeed”.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has lauded the police force and security forces for prompt response to foil terrorists attack on local courts in Tangi tehsil of Charsadda district that killed at least seven people. DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor has tweeted that Army Chief lauded the security forces’ response and offered condolences to the families of the victims .

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Eng. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has strongly condemned the suicide attack at the district courts at Charsadda on Tuesday and paid rich tributes to the police Jawaans for demonstrating exemplary spirit of courage and bravery. While expressing deep shock over the loss of precious lives in the tragic incident, the Governor has also paid rich tributes to the martyrs and said that the nation will always remember their immortal sacrifices with great pride. The cowardly acts of terrorism, the Governor said, could never deter the courage and determination of the nation against terrorism. The entire nation, the Governor said, is fully united and determined to curbing terrorism. He has also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls and courage to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with patience. The Governor has also wished early recovery of the injured.