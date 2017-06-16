Charity Iftar dinner held to raise funds for orphans

Zubair Qureshi

Hashoo Foundation and Hashoo sponsored a Charity Iftar dinner in commemoration of the Islamic World Orphans Day and in support of the orphans, especially those belonging to Khyber Pukhtunkhwa(KP) province. The charity iftar dinner held at the PC Hotel Rawalpindi. By sponsoring the event, Hashoo Foundation helped a small local NGO, Al-Islah Centre raise more than Rs8 million for the benefit of orphans. The event aimed at raising funds for the organization’s various projects, which include provision of shelter and care for the orphans and vulnerable children and their ‘Sponsor-a-Child Program’ which encourages individuals and corporations to sponsor disadvantaged children. The event also aimed at soliciting support and contributions for the sustainability of the good work being done presently by both the organizations.

The evening attracted a number of high profile dignitaries; some of whom were ably represented and impressed to contribute their quota to the cause.Mr. Shah Khawar, Trustee, Hashoo Foundation was the chief guest at the event, while other notable guests included Mr. Zamrud Khan, Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Homes and Jalal-ud-Din, Director Strategic Support Unit, Hashoo Foundation.The stars of the event were the 20 orphan children who wereresident at Al Islah Centre. Other attendees including Government officials and representatives from the business community also contributed generously for the cause.

Chairman of the Foundation Murtaza Hashwani was of the view the Hashoo Foundation under its Social Welfare Programhas been implementing programs to provide financial and educational assistancein support of orphans and disadvantaged children. HF’s conservative estimates suggest that Pakistan hosts over 4 million orphans, who are in dire need of proper shelter, healthcare and education facilities, he said.

Shah Waliullah , Secretary of Al Islah Centre in his welcome address appreciated Hashoo Foundation for the long years of sustainable work for the underprivileged children including orphans. In his address, Mr. Shah Khawar commended both the Hashoo Foundation and Al Islah Centre for putting together this event that will help promote the cause of orphans and their urgent needs especially in post conflict KP. He also invited other civil society organizations to join hands with programs that will generate hope for the less privileged. During his speech he reminded of the core values of Islam of helping those less fortunate than ourselves and of availing the blessings of this holy month of Ramazan.