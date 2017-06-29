Charity collections soar to new heights

Staff Reporter

Donation collections by charity welfare organisations in Karachi soared to new heights this Ramazan as the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) was not allowed to take part in the activity for the third consecutive year.

Pakistanis donate around Rs554 billion annually, according to a study by research-based advocacy and consultancy group Individualland. Out of this, 72% is donated during Ramazan and Eid holidays and Karachi contributes the most, the study found.

When in power, the MQM bagged around 60% to 70% of the whole Ramazan collection through donations made to its sister organisation, the Khidmat-e-Khalq Foundation, according to a senior police officer.

The money inflow, however, broke after the authorities accused the party of being involved in financing terrorism and creating unrest in the city. After the party was barred from collecting charity, the money channelled its way to other organisations.

“This year, Saylani Welfare has taken the lead in collection of donations,” said a member of the organisation, adding that since the break of the MQM’s influence over the city, donations have soared to new heights.

Contrary to this, donations to the Edhi Foundation have been declining since the demise of the organisation’s founder, Abdul Sattar Edhi. “We collected less this year as compared to last year,” commented Anwar Kazmi, the spokesperson for the foundation.

“There have been no reports of forced collections, which surfaced in the past. In most parts of Karachi, the MQM was accused of forcing people to pay them fitra and zakat. The party, however, doesn’t have the same militant strength anymore,” Kazmi said.

He said that the welfare market has seen a rise after the MQM’s monopoly was broken and new organisations have made an entry, increasing the competition. “Collections have increased, but not for us,” he lamented.

Since the MQM split into two factions of Pakistan and London, they have been operating differently. Aminul Haq, the spokesperson of the Farooq Sattar-led MQM-Pakistan said his party did not collect or receive any kind of donations this year.