Charing Cross suicide attack

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

At 6 pm a suicide attacker entered the heart of Lahore and detonated a deadly explosive device the other day. The blast was so strong that it shook the entire vicinity. At that time more than 400 protesters of pharmaceutical companies were staging protest against the Government’s Drug Bill in front of the Punjab Assembly. 18 individuals including 2 Senior Police officers were killed in the incident. More than 70 persons were severely injured. Several vehicles including a DSNG and police mobile were badly damaged. Protesters as well as common people, who had gathered there, ran here and there in great panic.

The cowardly attack was well planned. IG Punjab Mushtaq Sukhera gave the details about the attack. He informed the media that advance warnings of suicide bombers were given by the security agencies. Red Alert had been issued. How the terrorist reached the site despite the heavy presence of police in the area? It raises questions about the preparedness of the force to avoid such an incident. Who are the facilitators of these terrorists? Punjab government has not implemented the National Action Plan. Terrorist enclaves are present in Punjab. The enemy has infiltrated into our cities.

After the incident the government has called the Rangers and Army to assist the Civil Administration. Enemies of Islam and Pakistan have carried out this attack. Ordinary people have been targeted by the terrorists. What are we waiting for? Why the National Action Plan is not implemented? Why the threat alerts are not given importance? Who will answer these questions? We are deeply saddened and mourn the loss of lives. The authorities who have not taken proper action to wipe out terrorism from the country must be held responsible. We can afford this kind of criminal negligence no more. Our sympathies are with the kith and kin of the martyred and the victims of this blast. May Allah rest the departed souls in peace and eternal tranquillity and exalt their status in heaven.