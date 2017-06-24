Charging excess fare, dozens of vehicles challaned

Staff Reporter

Dozens of vehicles challaned, fine imposed for over charging the passengers on various destinations in the city on Friday. In line with the directives of Secretary Transport/Chairman Provincial Transport Authority (PTA) Sindh, on the complaints regarding charging of excess fares by the Transporter/ Operators of public service vehicles, the Secretaries of PTA and District Regional Transport Authority, Karachi, conducted snap checking on the entry/ exits points of the city. During the checking, a large number of of vehicles were challaned, fine imposed and excess fare was returned to the passengers on the spot.