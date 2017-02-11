Charges framed against PML-N MNA, MPA

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A court of Additional District and Session Judge on Saturday framed charge to PML-N MNA and Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee for Interior Rana Shamim Ahmed Khan and his son MPA Rana Abdul Sattar and others seven accused while hearing a seven murder case.

Additional District and Session Judge Muhammad Nadeem Ansari ordered them to produce all evidences on Feb 24 before the court. The court framed charge under sections 302, 109, 120, 158 and 324. During previous hearings, the court has been issued non-bailable arrest warrant of PML-N MNA Rana Shamim and his son MPA Rana Abdul Sattar due to absent of court hearing in a murder case.

The court had already issued show cause notice to DPO Dr. Abid Khan for not arresting both parliamentarians. In murder case, Muhammad Rafique pleaded that main accused Abid Khan killed seven people on the consent of both parliamentarians in Chani Gondal in the jurisdiction of Airport Police Station. The court adjourned the case for next hearing on Feb 24.

A court of Additional District and Session Judge on Saturday awarded one year and three months imprisonment and Rs. 9,000 fine to a drugs seller.