Chaos, killings explain life in IOK: KPI

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Islamabad

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi Secretary General of Kashmir Peace Institute has called the attention of the world community towards total chaos and youth killings in India-held Kashmir, urging their diplomatic and moral support to prevent daily carnage there.

Talking to an APHC delegation here Wednesday he said that Kashmir is an international dispute and it was the global obligation of the 192-UN member states community to come to the rescue and help of atrocities-battered people there. Schools, colleges and universities are closed and the students suffer breaks in continuity of classes in Kashmir today.

He expressed his deep apprehesion that the ongoing internal turmoil in Afghanistan can spill over both ways – towards Nagorno-Karabach and unsettled Kashmir. The whole region from central Asia to Basoli in Jammu can catch war fires. It is the global duty of the big powers to contain the situation and seek out acceptable solution to Kashmir dispute. India should unlock its arrogance and come to sit with Pakistan over Kashmir tangle.

The Secretary-General asked India to start a process of negotiations with the All Parties Hurriyet Conferences and other groups. Kashmiris of all shades of political opinion are basic party to the Kashmir dispute, he asserted.