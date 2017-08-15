Change of leadership not to affect CPEC: Asif

Islamabad

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that change of leadership in the country will not affect China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Talking to state-owned TV channel here on Monday, Kh. Asif said that projects initiated under CPEC will be completed before the announced dateline. He said that CPEC project will open new venues of development, progress and will create employment and investment opportunities in the country.

Commenting on the participation of Chinese Vice Premier in Independence Day celebrations, the Foreign Minister said that visit of Chinese Vice PM will further strengthen the existing relations between the two time tested friends country.

Kh. Asif said that former PM Nawaz Sharif paid several visits to China to pave way for bring more investment in the country to start a new era of development and progress in the country. —INP