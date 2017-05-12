Atiqa Saleem

Islamabad

Pakistan is a developing country which needs more progress and development. We are facing so many problems like water, illiteracy, economy crisis, energy crisis and many more. Energy is considered as the major issue in Pakistan which is undoubtedly true because our economy is falling apart just because of this issue. Developed countries are resolving this issue very well by utilizing their resources sensibly. Pakistan is facing acute energy shortage and continuous power outages and the high electricity price pose significant challenges to industry and thus to economic growth of the country.

Power supply is approximately 75% of demand and forcing the industrial sector to breakdown their manufacturing operations persistently. It is observed that there is a gap between demand and supply. Government of Pakistan is considering covering this gap through power generation projects which entails a long process. However, the gap can also be minimized by quick actions of demand side management and eliminating inefficiencies in energy use. This calls for change in attitude towards energy consumption. More critical is how efficiently these energy sources can be utilized. The authorities should take interest for the sake of this country of the Quaid!