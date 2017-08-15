Change of guard at Iqbal’s mausoleum

Staff Reporter

Independence Day of Pakistan was celebrated with solemnity by all Army Formations and Units of Lahore Garrison on Monday.

Special prayers were offered for integrity, solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan after Namaz-e-Fajr at all Formations and Unit mosques, says a press release issued by ISPR hers.

The day dawned with 21 Gun Salute near Lahore Cantonment while an impressive guard mounting ceremony was held at Mazar-e-Iqbal in which smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Army, took over the guard duties from Pakistan Rangers.

Later, Major General Muhammad Aamer, Garrison Commander Lahore laid a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Iqbal to pay homage to the National poet and offered Fateha. A flag hoisting ceremony was held at all the Formation Headquarters and Units of the Garrison. National Flag was hoisted at Corps Headquarters, Lahore by Brigadier Muhammad Shahab Aslam. Message of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, was read out to the troops in special gatherings.