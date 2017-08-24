Change of demography matter of life and death in Kashmir

RSS goons attack Shabbir Shah at Delhi court

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership has emphasized that the RSS-backed Indian rulers are hatching conspiracies against the demography of the territory that has become a matter of life and death for the people of Kashmir.In a statement issued in Srinagar, today, the leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said that the proposed demographic change was directly related to the Kashmiris’ right to self determination and the people would fight against it with complete unity and steadfastness. The leadership also announced to a comprehensive protest programme against the conspiracies. It pointed out that the plan to remove the Article 35A of the Indian constitution was part of the efforts aimed at diluting the resistance movement and suppressing the freedom struggle.On the other hand, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference executive meeting, today, maintained that the freedom struggle would continue despite increased Indian suppression. The meeting was chaired by Syed Ali Gilani. The representatives of APHC constituents participated in the meeting. Police did not allow media persons to enter the venue. The participants condemned the raids by National Investigation Agency on the residences of Hurriyat leaders and Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35A of the Indian constitution. In the meeting, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar was appointed as the Spokesman, Ghulam Nabi Sumji as General Secretary and Muhammad Yousuf Mir as Assistant Secretary General of the forum.Massive clashes erupted between the students of Boys Degree College, Islamabad, and Indian forces, today, after police tried to unfurl Indian flag during a police sports festival event in the college premises in the town. Provoked by the move, students stormed the podium and ransacked chairs, canopies and started pelting stones on Indian forces. The authorities had to cancel the festival in view of students’ protests.Indian police placed the Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq under house arrest at his Nageen residence in Srinagar. The fresh house detention of Mirwaiz came after he called for special prayers at Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, on Friday. Meanwhile, Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah was attacked by goons of Hindu extremist organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Patiala court police lock-up in New Delhi. The APHC leader was brought from Tihar jail to appear in the court of Justice Siddharth Sharma for extension of remand. Shabbir Ahmad Shah was lodged in Patiala court lockup where he was abused and asked to immediately leave the room or else be ready to face the consequences. He was secure only after being shifted to a separate room. Later, the court extended his remand to 31st August. A family member of APHC leader told media in Srinagar that the attack had proved that Indian government was conspiring to kill Shabbir Ahmad Shah.—KMS