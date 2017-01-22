Chandio questions silence of Hamza over Panama leaks

City Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister of Sindh on Information, Moula Bux Chandio has said that it is Thankful that after a long time Hamza Shahbaz remembered that he is also a member of the PML-N and I wonder that on the matter of Panamagate PML-N Ministers are defending but it is regrettable that Hamza Shahbaz remained silent until today.

This he said in a statement issued from here. He added that to see the wellcome of Pakistan people party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Panjab the opponent of PPP are afraid. Hamza shahbaz should take a look at his neck before criticizing others. He further said that everyone knows that where Turkish companies are cleaning the garbage and Hamza shahbaz has more concerned about his poultry farms then the people of Punjab.

Talking about Chaudhry Nisar he said that he should respond to the current situation of the country before the responding the past. And Moula Bux Chandio said that “I often say that Nawaz Sharif has enemies in his own party” Information Advisor said that now Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the hope of the nation.