Chandio congratulates newly elected office-bearers

Staff Reporter

Provincial Advisor to C.M Sindh on information Moula Bux Chandio has congratulated all newly elected office bearers of Karachi, Larkana and Sukkur Press Clubs and said in a statement issued here that the newly elected office bearers of these press clubs would follow the ethics of transparent journalism and would also play their positive and effective role in strengthening the rule of law and democratic institutions.

He added, ‘ Pakistan Peoples Party has always safeguarded the rights of the journalists because journalist community has also played a pioneer role in supporting democracy and eradicating dictatorship in the country’. He was pretty sure that the newly elected office bearers of the press clubs would continue to work for the welfare of their fellow men and would solve their issues on priority basis .

Meanwhile Advisor to CM Sindh on Information Moula Bux Chandio, while greeting happy New year 2017 to whole nation, has expressed his hope that the new year will bring happiness and joys to the nation and will also witness the complete eradication of terrorism in the country while the democratic norms will get more strength and the country will also make progress more rapidly in new year.