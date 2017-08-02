Chandimal to lead Sri Lanka recovery bid

Colombo

Dinesh Chandimal is expected to return from pneumonia to lead injury-hit Sri Lanka as they bid to rebound from their record thrashing against India in the second Test in Colombo, starting on Thursday.

Chandimal, who was only appointed last month, sat out the first Test in Galle when Virat Kohli’s India won by 304 runs—their biggest margin of victory in terms of runs on foreign soil.

It piled yet more pressure on beleaguered Sri Lanka, whose humiliating one-day series defeat to minnows Zimbabwe prompted former captain Angelo Mathews to step down.

Sri Lanka are also battling injuries ahead of the second Test, where they are bidding to stay alive in the three-Test series.

All-rounder Asela Gunaratne fractured a thumb during the first Test in Galle, and veteran bowler and stand-in captain Rangana Herath also injured a middle finger.

Sri Lanka’s cricket manager Asanka Gurusinha said Chandimal should be fit for Colombo after his bout of pneumonia. Left-arm spinner Herath, who was unable to bat in the second innings, is still not certain.

“We will give him (Herath) till the last minute to make sure that he is fit. The day before the Test we will see whether he can drift the ball, it will come down to that,” said Gurusinha. —AFP