Chaminda helping Shaminda to rectify his suspect full bowling action

Bipin Dani

Observer Correspondent

Dubai

Former Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas is helping the fellow-country man Shaminda Eranga to rectify his bowling action. The 30-year-old right-arm fast bowler Eranga was suspended from bowling action in international cricket for an illegal action as his elbow exceeded the permitted 15 degrees of flex last year.

Speaking exclusively from Sri Lanka, he said, “Vaas is my very good friend and on my request readily agreed to help ratify my bowling action. I have spent last few days with him and am ready to be testified”.

“Hopefully a clearance from Vaas and Champaka Ramanayake will enable the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to write a letter to the ICC for my tests”.

Shaminda was also “trained” by another fast bowler Chamila Gamage.

“Last couple of month Shaminda worked really hard and is now being looked after by Vaas. Hopefully, he will be sent to India soon”, Gamage said from Sri Lanka.

Earlier, in an e mail to this Reporter, Shaminda says, “it takes time for the fast bowlers to change the bowling action but I have gained considerable confidence after regular practice. I was caught in a dengue fever and was hospitalised for few days”.

“It was all up to me to change my bowling action, which I was practising since my childhood days but now I have adopted a new style”. “It is my dream again to represent the country and the support I have received from different coaches, SLC board and my team-mates.

Interestingly, Shaminda holds the credit of taking a wicket in his very first over in all three formats of the game.