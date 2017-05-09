Chaman: Census activities resume Bab-e-Dosti gate remains closed

Our Correspondent

Chaman

Census activities, which were halted following Friday’s attack, have resumed on Monday. However, the Bab-e-Dosti gate is remained closed for the fourth consecutive day.

Security officials said that the Pak-Afghan geological survey teams resume their activities. All trade activities and visa section were also remained closed on Monday. Earlier, Pakistan and Afghan military authorities agreed on Sunday to determine the geographical border limits during a flag meeting at the Bab-e-Dosti gate.