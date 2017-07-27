Challenging the business orthodoxies

Muhammad Nisar Bhatti

WHY our businessmen want to remain in the competitor’s queue? Why they believe that only “dominant industry logic” can drive success? Why we believe that the chief executives vice-chancellors & the professors who are the authorities in their subject are the super-natural human beings? The supremacy of few people & successful businessmen make us blind to new opportunities & virgin ideas. Most of our businessmen belong to feudalist families. They always show unwillingness to learn & even they never admit what they don’t know.

Even though the big names & big success achievers have done marvelous jobs & set many examples but they are ultimately stuck to their success. Success only ties us to the past. Today’s success often creates tomorrow’s failure. Do we believe in this philosophy of change? no, no.. no …..! We are the orthodox people.

We are now entering an age of unreason. Change, after all is only another word for growth, another synonym for learning. Changes are different, discontinuous & not part of a pattern. Changes are confusing & disturbing, particularly to those in power. Discontinuous change requires discontinuous upside down thinking.

But we always think that change should be gradual & continuous, because continuous change is comfortable. But in this age we should think & act in a different style like unreasonable man. George Bernard Shaw once observed that all progress depends on the unreasonable man. Reasonable man adapts himself to the world while the unreasonable persists in trying that the world adapts to himself. But at the same time, the earth is a hell for unreasonable people & heaven for reasonable people. Because the latter can not tolerate virgin ideas. Discontinuous change means complete rethinking. Upside–down thinking wonders why one career on one type of job should be the norm. Upside–down thinking wonders why assistants are always younger than their principals or superiors. It is a time for new imagining & reasoning & opening up of windows even if some doors close.

“The illiterates of the 21st century will not be those who can not read or write, but those who cannot learn, unlearn, and relearn”.

Change is the law of nature. Change is the single most important factor in business today. Every business is subject to ongoing change. Every professional discipline must encourage change. Every fundamental business principle directs us to change.

“Change is hard because people overestimate the value of what they have achieved and underestimate the value of what they may gain by giving that up and bringing in change.

Our educational institutes are total failure to produce unreasonable people. Teaching traditional disciplines with traditional methods of teaching never helps to create new talents & new belief. Carrying out same practices without advance teaching methods will definitely produce same stuff & like-minded people mostly. Wherever the rigid curricula & well defined teaching practices are followed they will definitely fail to produce the new talents & setting new trends. The students of elite class who are studying in highly ranked institutions may be different from their fellows of other institutions but still they are not different from fellows of their own institution. That means highly ranked institutions also fail utterly in producing at least few different students & thus they fail to prove their worth.

We are basically producing like-minded people in every institution though they may be different from each other in their level of teaching practices & their culture also. The educationist & the educational agencies are trying to bring all institutions at the same level by increasing the educational standards of each.

With due apology, the educational standards set forth by the HEC (The higher Education Commission) aim at only increasing the strength of highly qualified people without any emphasis on enhancing their teaching capabilities.

Same teaching practices & same tests for selecting students are sure to direct us towards like-minded approach. Therefore, unreasonable students suffer the most & are excluded.

Basically we are creating homogeneity in thinking. Most of the institution & industrialists do believe in common body of knowledge & monotony. Thus they require the reasonable people. The unreasonable cannot be tolerated.

Infect in our environment no place is suitable for unreasonable people. Even our intellectual resources do work under low profile. The system does not allow strange ideas due to the bossy attitude of the superiors & thus crushing the new talent. Due to high economic crisis, our business is now in a state of change. But our orthodoxies which are our common & shared beliefs for success make us blind & we are unable to explore new opportunities for business. In order to remain successful, we must stay aligned with changes by responding quickly & actively anticipating changes in customer demographics, future technologies, and potential new products / services, & thereby restructure our industries. Many managers are unable to fore-see industry changes or to appreciate the impact of those changes on their industry.

So we come to the conclusion that managers will need to embrace “strategic change management.

As the managers fail to anticipate, they cannot notice the changes. Hence they simply fail to respond to change. At times some managers might be aware of changes but they fail to interpret these changes correctly. Others might interpret them correctly but still utterly fail in adopting an appropriate course of action.

Key culprit in every industry is a set of orthodoxies. Rule breakers only who challenge orthodoxies will create new industries & businesses. If environmental changes are not noticed, action will not be taken. Many managers focus all their attention on the firm’s strategies while most of the changes are occurring outside their area of focus. Most changes are not overtly obvious.

When changes are noticed, it is some times too late for firms to respond effectively. Many companies while appreciating the changes still fail to devise strategies to meet the threats challenges. Too much business success does not encourage the firm to go for higher-level learning. Homogeneity in managerial thinking also limits managerial responsiveness to environmental changes. Power of industry like our textile industry, influences in limiting organizational change. Industry norms & standards (“the so called common body of knowledge”) can blind managers to new opportunities, technologies, and potential competitors. Most of us believe in lower-level learning.

We only indulge ourselves in more improvements, refinements, innovations, and modifications instead of setting new beliefs, new products & new business trends. The people who reached at the level of achieving entire satisfaction of the customer through applying six sigma philosophies even cannot maintain business success through this lower-level learning. Without higher level learning, firms can fall into “competency traps”. They become increasingly fixed at routines & process that are no longer appropriate due to changes in their environments. Unfortunately most firms allocate more resources to lower level learning.

Instead of setting new trends in business we always prefer to expand the same business & always avoid to take some unconventional risks. Finland took unconventional risk & produced “Nokia” mobile phone & became trend setter & market leader for its very small product. We are basically following the herd & soon we reach at the level of saturation point. Over coming the dangers of like-minded thinking the organization should give greater attention to “contrarian voices”.

They should encourage greater turnover among top management ranks. If not, top managers become more & more committed to status queue. Investments in physical assets are less important than the managerial thinking that guides investment decisions. Managers must pursue two types of learning. They should exploit the known & explore the new (lower-level & higher – level learning).

Managers can become more responsive to environmental change;

By thinking & acting like industry outsiders.

By embracing & exploiting ambiguity.

By emphasizing higher-level learning.

By institutionalizing change.

—The writer is Assistant Professor at National Textile University, Faisalabad.