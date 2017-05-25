Challenges thrown by social media

INTERIOR Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali on Tuesday ruled out any restrictions on social media, but added that unbridled freedom cannot be acceptable to any civilised society. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he rightly pointed out that it was not his personal or PML-N’s issue but that of the society as its core values are under attack by a section of the social media.

The assurance held out by the Minister was welcome and appreciable as some leaders and political parties were wrongly politicising the issue by giving wrong meanings to govt efforts that freedom of expression is not grossly misused on some pretexts. He clarified that 27 social media accounts were identified for posting offensive material, relevant people are being interviewed but there are no arrests, no harassment. Under these circumstances, there is hardly any justification for making hue and cry over the issue. There are millions of social media accounts in Pakistan, which are operating freely and exchanging messages through Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp. There are no curbs for any of them but action must be taken if a handful of people misuse these platforms to spread anarchy, confusion and hatred against personalities and institutions. No one has the right to launch scathing attacks against individuals and institutions on whatsoever grounds. In fact, such people are enemies of the society, freedom of expression and are working against national cohesion and interest. If such individuals are patronised by some groups or political parties then it is all the more regrettable and if they are not associated with them, then these parties should not provide shield to them against any justified govt action. There is constitution, laws, values and norms of the society, which cannot be allowed to be trampled by some unscrupulous elements. The attempts to malign leaders on baseless charges and scathing attacks on institutions must be probed and culprits brought to book irrespective of their status or affiliation. There can’t be pick and choose in this regard.

Related