Challenge to Art 35-A: Last wakeup call

Views from Srinagar

Akmal Hanan

THE tragedy with Kashmir has been that time and again much-discussed special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Indian constitution has been diminished by New Delhi by employing the services of Kashmir based politicians only. Jammu and Kashmir’s conditional accession with India had begun with New Delhi looking after the foreign affairs, defense, and communication of the erstwhile princely State of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the period of 70 years since British quit India the self governance in the State has been reduced to mere State Subject laws. India has achieved this by removing the local politicians from power who showed resistance to diluting the State’s autonomy. These politicians were replaced with other politicians who were willing to take the dictates of New Delhi from time to time. The Kashmir based politicians’ thirst for power and managing self-interests have played a crucial role in violating the cultural, ethical, economical, and above all the political identity of the State.

Indian gained access to the State of Jammu and Kashmir with the willingness and support of then a very popular National Conference leader Shiekh Mohammad Abdullah. Sheikh who had earlier led an agitation against the despotic ruler Maharaja Hari Singh assumed the prime minister’s chair of Jammu and Kashmir after its conditional accession with India in 1947.

The story of diluting the special status of Jammu and Kashmir starts with Sheikh Abdullah being dismissed from the prime ministership for demanding the right to self determination for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir in 1953. In his place New Delhi placed Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad as the new prime minister of the State, while Sheikh was put behind the bars and exiled. With the passage of time New Delhi succeeded in replacing the positions of president and prime minister of the State with governor and chief minister, respectively. Sheikh again assumed power in the State as chief minister in 1975 after the infamous Indra-Shiekh accord in 1975, which is also seen as the political turnaround and Shiekh Abdullah’s “betrayal” with the people of the State, especially the Kashmiris.

India also took the Kashmir dispute to United Nations Security Council on Jan 01, 1947 and offered to hold a plebiscite in the entire State of Jammu and Kashmir under UN supervision. On November 2, 1947, first prime minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru in his speech on AIR stated: “Fate of the State of Jammu and Kashmir is ultimately to be decided by the people. The pledge we have given not only to people of Kashmir but also to the world.

We will not and cannot back out of it”. UN resolutions of August 13, 1948 and January 5, 1949, proposed the plebiscite for resolving the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, to which both India and Pakistan are the signatories. Nehru later reiterated his promise of plebiscite to the people of Kashmir at historic Lal Chowk while addressing the people in Kashmir in person.

Pertinently, despite Pakistan that controls almost one-third area of erstwhile princely State agreeing to the UN resolution of granting the people their right to self determination, this so far has remained a distant dream for the people of Kashmir.

Instead, the special provisions under which the State acceded to India were systematically withdrawn in connivance with the Kashmir based politicians. India has gained some thing or the other from the successive rulers of the State. Starting with Shiekh Abdullah to present CM Mehbooba Mufti, India has tried to influence, coerce or carrot the Kashmir based politicians to impose and carry out its writ in the State. And New Delhi has succeeded in most of the instances. Now the attempts to abrogate the Article 35-A could be the last nail in the coffin, to rob the State of whatever special provisions are left with the State.

The article 35-A which was incorporated in Indian Constitution in 1954, is a provision which safeguards special rights made available to permanent residents of the State as a pre-condition to acceding to India. As the renowned Kashmir based lawyer, Zaffar Shah spells it out on this newspaper website, “Article 35-A saves the law which declares the permanent residents of the State.” It protects the rights and privileges of the permanent residents of the State in acquisition of property, employment, and scholarship in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

For paucity of the space, it is difficult to discuss the contours of Article 35-A here as put forth by legal experts, but one would get a fair idea about the issue by listening to Zaffar Shah’s interview with Rising Kashmir political editor on RK’s website.

Zaffar Shah opines that challenging Article 35-A in Supreme Court of India is a serious matter for Kashmir.

The petition filed in Supreme Court by the NGO ‘We the Citizens’ “to abrogate or dilute the Article” will have serious implications vis-à-vis Kashmir politics. Zaffar opines that in case the Article is diluted, the State will lose the concept of State Subject laws, and employment and scholarship will be thrown open for Indian citizens. The situation would go contrary to the spirit of conditional accession of Kashmir with the Union of India

Zaffar further opines that this is something that happened 60 years back, and “suddenly some people were challenging it and we read a mischief in this”.

An attempt is to dilute Article 35-A would be a step towards abrogation of Article 370 itself, opines Zaffar Shah.

Elaborating further on the issue Zaffar says that “till you settle the Kashmir problem the Article 35-A needs to be protected”.

The attempts to abrogate Article 35-A has put the ruling coalition in a fix. The chief minister of the State has publicly resented the move and has approached the opposition parties in the State to form a united front against it.

Chief Minister of the State has also met prime minister and home minister of India regarding the issue. PDP which is in coalition with BJP in the State has further complicated the matter for the CM. On one hand PDP has an Agenda of Alliance with BJP which mentions ‘safeguarding the special status of the State’ and on the other hand BJP publicly advocates the abrogation of special status provisions of the State. The attempts to abrogate the Article 35-A in itself will threaten the very existence of mainstream politicians in Kashmir. Almost all the Kashmir based mainstream politicians have warned New Delhi of serious repercussion if the State’s special status is tempered with.

However, how much New Delhi is ready to listen to them remains to be seen? So far New Delhi has maintained a silence over the issue and has not opposed the petition in Supreme Court. But the onus firmly lies on mainstream politicians not only to safeguard the Article 35-A but to restore pre-53 position of the State that has only been allowed to erode by them. Because even if the JK government succeeds in safeguarding the Article 35-A now and save the Kashmir from a certain strife, and mayhem, there’s no guarantee the same efforts won’t be made again. This they owe to the people of Kashmir. And any parleys can begin from there.

[The writer is famous Kashmir columnist: [email protected] ]