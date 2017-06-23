Chalk it up to talent

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lacks art schools which I consider necessary for the upcoming generation. There are creative people unable to show and polish their talents. Innovation and art is not appreciated in our society. From a very young age we are always asked and expected to become a doctor, an engineer or a professor, but never an artist because art is not valued in our society. It is sad that art is losing its charm.

Art should be appreciated because it is not just what you see but it is something what you feel. The talent in art and creativity originates from ideas and feelings. It is something natural and deep. People born with this talent are the lucky ones because everyone is not blessed with it. It is something which is not common and should not be ignored. The government should open more art schools, organizations or institutions to promote art and creativity.

HIBA HUSSAIN

Karachi

