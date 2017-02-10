Chakwal declared as Model Tourist District

Islamabad

Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan has declared Chakwal as a Model Tourist District. During his visit to Chakwal he said that Chakwal is rich in culture and history which was visiting place of Mughals and British Lords in the past, said a press release.

The prominent personalities born in the area were Col. Muhammad Khan and Tabish Kamal. He said that Katas Mandir (temple) is 3000 years old which is situated in Choa Saidan Shah. Several temples in Katasraj were built around 900 years ago or more.

He said that this area is visited by many visitors from across Pakistan and abroad. He apprised that PTDC has its own motel in Katas consisting of 6 rooms over an area of 18 Kanals and 21 Marlas. This was constructed in 1989. PTDC is carrying out survey of this area for promotion of tourism and construction of facilities for tourists.—APP