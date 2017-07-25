Chairman SECP arrest

Arrest of Chairman SECP, a person appointed to head important regulatory body, was expected given his defiance and gravity of irregularities he committed. The President, PM, top bureaucrats, including security establishment etc must adhere to constitutional and moral obligation to serve public interest and abstain from indulging in waste of taxpayer funds and conflicts of interest.

This aged person, who considered himself fit to assume important regulatory role, came out wearing a surgical mask. His medical ailments should not absolve him from accountability and prosecution, which has become a design feature of every high profile person, accused of massive corruption in this country such as Musharraf, Asim, Zardari, Zafar Gondal, Sharjeel Memon, Mansoor-ul-Haq etc who immediately facing accountability play-up their age factor or fake ailments.

When individuals involved in gross irregularities are appointed to head state corporations and institutions such as State Bank, National Bank, FBR, PIAC, OGDC, CDA, SECP, CAA etc then their failure is by design. For Pakistan to come out of self inflicted economic crisis, the Constitution and laws enacted must prevail over every individual, group or institution funded by tax payers.

It is abuse of powers and conflicts of interest of powerful stakeholders which has reduced Quaid’s modern democratic welfare state to a country called a “Failed State”, by our known enemies. The Economic Hit-men who have resorted to hike our external and domestic debts, instead of resorting to austerity measures, have regularized affluent lifestyles of those paid to serve public, instead of performing their constitutionally defined roles. What an irony that funds exist for construction of hospitals, schools, colleges, gated housing societies, import of expensive limousines, private jets, medical treatment abroad etc but not for hiring competent doctors, teachers etc to serve public.

This abusive mindset now afflicts every civil and uniformed state funded institution. It is not just elected PM, his cabinet and his appointees, but those who on payroll of state who are involved in abuse, mis-governance and rampant corruption in this country. How can PAC clear audit objections on irregularities and wastage of funds by civil or uniformed bureaucracy of this country such as $1.5 million irregularity of importing 42 luxury vehicles by our Navy in 2011 and frequent unproductive foreign junkets by civilian public office holders?

ALI MALIK TARIQ

Lahore

