Chairman PNSC invites private investors to invest into shipping sector

Karachi

Arif Elahi, Chairman PNSC inaugurated Corporate Head Office of Dynamic World Wide Logistics Group, Alongwith Brig, Rashid Siddiqi & Heads of Logistics companies as stakeholders, he addressed the ceremony as chief guest and in his speech he emphasized, that CPEC will boost the Logistic companies as Govt has given incentive by declaring Gwadar Port, as Tax free zone.

This provides a unique opportunity to the Logistic companies, he added.

He further said that the progress of dynamic group stands testimony to the fact that Pakistan is now more dynamic in logistic, he appreciated Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry as a CEO of Dynamic Logistics, to have established his group on the best international practice. The development of Gwadar Port network enriched with a good airport, so it is a Logistic progress of the nation from Port to Airport with road infrastructure and international airport which serves as a logistic paradise.

Arif Elahi while concluding, invited private investors to invest into shipping sector. They are invited to join PNSC in joint venture projects to encourage the private sector.