Chairman NCHR’s visits Kalash valley on fact finding mission

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Chairman National Commission for Human Rights Justice Ali Nawaz Chohan visited Bumborat village of Kalash valley on fact finding mission regarding violation of human rights of Kalash community. Elites from three valley of Kalash Birir, Rumber and Bumborat attended open forum and briefed him about their problems. Saifullah Jan from Rumbor, Baharam Shah, Imran Kabir, Akram Hussain, from Bumborat , Shah Hussain and Unat Baig councilors from Birir attended the session who discussed issues of their valleys. They said that Kalash people living in these 3 valleys but facing great problems. Especially land settlement staff not performing their duty. They never counsel with them during demarcation of land.

They said that Oak forest is their cultural and traditional heritage and Kalash tribe distribute their land along with Oak forest trees but in present land settlement Patwaris have declared them as state property and even no Kalash person put his signature on the settlement.

They alleged that Land Settlement staff are drawing their salaries at home without performing their duty and that is why that after a long time and spending huge amount land settlement still not completed and a single mutation or transfer of land was not registered until now. They said that there is no girls school or colleges in 3 valleys of Kalash as well as they also facing lack of health facilities. The road condition is most deteriorated and sometimes patient expire before reaching to hospital.