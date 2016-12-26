Chairman, members of Audit Oversight Board appointed

Islamabad

Ministry of Finance has issued a notification for appointment of Chairman and Members of the Audit Oversight Board (AOB) formed under the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997 (XLII of 1997) the Following persons have been notified: Dr. Tariq Hassan, as Chairman, Mr. Ahmad Saeed Member, Mr. Muhammad Naeem, Member, Ms. Faresa Jafarey Ahsan, Member, Mr. Shahid Ghaffar, Member, Mr. Tariq Iqbal Khan, Member, and Mr. Asif Usman, Member.

These appointments have been made with immediate effect and for a period of three years. The appointments have been made on the recommendation of the nominating committee comprising the Chairman SECP, Secretary Finance Division, Governor SBP and President ICAP.

All the appointees are eminent professionals having vast experience in the relevant fields. Dr. Tariq Hassan is an attorney practicing law and has been the ex-Chairman of SECP and advisor to the Finance Minister in the past. Mr. Ahmad Saeed is a fellow member of the ICAP and the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP). Mr. Muhammad Naeem is also a chartered accountant and is presently serving as a board member of the NBP and the PSX.

He has also served as Chairman Lahore Stock Exchange in the past.—INP