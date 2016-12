Karachi

The Chairman Karachi Premier League (KPL) Moiz Bin Zahid will brief the media about the 4th Karachi Premier League Edhi Cup 2017 on Saturday (Dec 24) after successful holding of its three previous editions.

In a statement here Friday, Ameer Akram Khan, the PRO KRL said that former and current test players, members of KCCA and sponsors have been invited to attend the briefing of the Chariman KPL Moiz Bing Zahid at his residence in which he brief media about Edhi Cup 2017.—APP