Chairman Korangi reviews carpeting of roads

Staff Reporter

Chairman DMC Korangi, Syed Naiyyer Raza on Monday reviewed carpeting of Jamia Malir Road in Shah Faisal Zone at district Korangi here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the development works which are being executed by the DMC will help resolve problems of the people, said a statement.

He said that all available resources will be deployed for development of the DMC Korangi.

He directed the official concerned to take care of material in the construction work and ensure completion of projects in the stipulated time.

He also directed heads of different departments to expedite the ongoing development works in the surroundings of mosques and imambargahs as well as ensure sufficient lighting.