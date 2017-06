Staff Reporter

Chairman DMC Korangi, Syed Naiyyer Raza along with others officers inspected the newly constructed road at UC Hajra Shah Faisal Zone here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he directed the officials concerned to expedite the work on the ongoing construction and roads and take special care of standard during the work.

Later, he along with officials concerned visited different union councils of the Shah Faisal Zone and reviewed the civic facilities.