Chairman FBR Foundation launches membership drive

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman FBR and FBR Foundation Dr. Muhammad Irshad has launched the membership drive of FBR Foundation formed recently to provide the serving and retired FBR employees an ideal platform to utilise their creative faculties and work collectively to resolve their health, education and housing related issues.

The membership drive was launched at a ceremony held in the FBR House with Chairman Dr. Muhammad Irshad in the chair. CEO of FBR Foundation, Mr. Saleem Ahmad Ranjha and Members of the FBR Board and senior officers were also present. Chairman FBR filled out and signed the membership form along with naib qasid in his office, Muhammad Azam who became the second member of the Foundation.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman FBR who is also the Chairman of FBR Foundation, lauded the quick work being done by the newly-formed Foundation on various fronts and urged the CEO to quickly plan some strategy to address the longstanding issues, particularly healthcare, being faced by the low-cadre retired and serving employees of FBR. He desired the Foundation should reach out to the these employees and meet their expectations which have risen sharply after the welcome foundation of the body. He hailed what he called an admirable level of interest, support and encouragement shown by the senior hierarchy within FBR for the Foundation and hoped the Foundation would measure up to their expectations.

Later, CEO FBR Foundation Mr. Saleem Ahmad Ranjha briefed the Chairman and participants of the meeting about various initiatives taken in recent days by the Foundation to resolve the health-related issues of the serving and retired FMR employees. He said various options and strategies were being explored and studied to launch projects to resolve the education and housing related issues as well.

Member Administration FBR Mr. Majid Qureshi, Member Operations FBR Mr. Rehmatullah Wazir, Member SPR&S FBR Mr. Nasir Masroor Ahmad and others also spoke on the occasion and gave various proposals and suggestions for the welfare of FBR employees under the umbrella of FBR Foundation.