Chairman DMC for steps to improve traffic flow

City Reporter

Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza has directed the officials concerned to take practical steps to improve the traffic flow to facilitate the people to reach their destinations ahead of Iftar time. He said this while visiting different streets in Malir Model Coloney zone here on Friday, said a statement. He also directed the officials to deploy volunteers to coordinate with the traffic police in ensuring smooth flow of traffic. He directed that steps be taken to resolve traffic problems in the surroundings of markets, commercial centers and shopping centres, particularly in the evening timings.