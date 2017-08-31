Chairman DMC South for speeding up repair of roads

City Reporter

The chairman of District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South Karachi Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, has directed the work pertaining to repair and renovation of roads in the area be speeded up.

During a visit on Wednesday to inspect the on-going repair work, he directed the concerned staff to also ensure the quality of material as well.

Fayyaz said that connecting roads of Sindh Secretariat, NED University Old Campus and Burnes Road are among the priorities.

However, it was also be ensured that there be uniform development work in the entire district, he added.