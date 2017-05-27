Chairman Bahria Town inaugurates Masjid

Staff Reporter

Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain inaugurated another beautiful masjid in Phase 2 Bahria Town. Addressing the gathering Chairman Bahria Town said, ‘I am grateful to Allah who chose us to build His House. Every masjid belongs to the Almighty and He arranges the resources for the project. The team which is chosen for this noble task can only feel humbly blessed and so do I and Bahria Town.’

The centrally air-conditioned sector masjid is the largest in Phase 1-6 with a capacity of 3000 worshippers and a separate area for 400 females. The masjid is a blend of traditional Islamic architecture and modern-day amenities with ample car parking area, ablution area and restrooms.

Bahria Town has a tradition of building epoch-making masajid. With a total capacity of 70,000 worshippers, Grand Jaima Masjid Bahria Town Lahore is the world’s 7th largest masjid with the largest indoor capacity of 25,000 worshippers. Going a step further Bahria Town Karachi’s Grand Jamia Masjid has a capacity to accommodate up to 800,000 worshippers, which makes it the world’s third and the largest masjid in Pakistan, which is in the finishing phase and will be inaugurated in 2017.