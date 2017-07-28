Ch Nisar’s grievances

MEDIA reports about differences of Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan with party leadership received credence as he publicly declared that the party, following his dissenting note on some issues, has excluded him from consultative process. Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Ministers Ishaq Dar and Khawaja Saad Rafiq had a marathon meeting with him to address his grievances but afterwards the Interior Minister released short but crisp version hinting at what his reservations were and what he wants.

Difference of opinion in a large political party ruling the country is nothing new. It is making of the differences public that matters as this has the possibility of widening the rift to disadvantage of the party and to the advantage of its adversaries. PML (N) is passing through one of the most critical phases of its existence as the sword of Panama Papers case is hanging on its head with political opponents pinning great hopes on the outcome and its repercussions for the unity and solidarity of the party. At the moment, PML (N) is the largest party and irrespective of what the court decides, it has strength to mould the course of political events but for this to happen it has to remain united at all costs. We believe that Ch Nisar has done nothing wrong if he spoke his mind on some sensitive issues as being one of the stalwarts of the party he is fully entitled to give his opinion on how to act or react in given situation to safeguard interests of the party and government. But it is also a fact that in democracy it is majority that prevails and if his opinion was not given weight by party leadership or the majority then he should not go public with differences and accept the majority decision open-mindedly. As for the consultative process, we have been emphasising in these columns that the Prime Minister has been relying heavily on some of his close confidants for decision-making on important and crucial issues during critical junctures. This is not good as wisdom demands he should take the entire party into confidence and make decisions as per its input. This would remove sense of being left out and also provide much-needed party support to the leadership during testing times.

