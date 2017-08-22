Ch Nisar speaks again

FORMER Interior Minister and a PML (N) stalwart Ch Nisar Ali Khan once again addressed a Press conference on Sunday to dilate upon the performance of Interior Ministry during his four-year tenure and some of the party issues. He acknowledged his differences with the party leaders and his former cabinet colleagues but declined to elaborate for the sake of party’s unity.

We have been emphasising in these columns that difference of opinion within a party is a healthy phenomenon as it allows the leadership to rectify its mistakes and run party affairs as per demands of the time and ground realities. There are people in every party and system who report everything OK to the leadership but there are a few who speak their mind in order to carry self-accountability within the party. Loyalty of Ch Nisar Ali Khan with the party is unquestionable and he time and again clarified that he can never think of ditching the party in any circumstances. However, it is wish of the some opposition parties that were expecting a divide or split in PML (N) following Supreme Court verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family. It is, however, not in good taste that some party leaders within PML (N) raise some controversial issues and as a consequence create problems for the party and the leadership. Nisar was also compelled to go public with his differences due to remarks of one of his colleagues. Both Rana Tanwir Hussain and Rana Sanaullah have categorically stated that there was no rift in the party but airing of grievances publicly is not in the interest of the party at this point of time. Mian Nawaz Sharif should take notice of the situation and stop those who want to push Nisar away to exercise restraint. The party cannot speak firmly with other parties if there are frequent dissenting voices from within and that too on crucial issues. Such issues should be raised at internal meetings of the party and resolved there.

Related