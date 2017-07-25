Ch Nisar postpones press talks in light of Lahore blast

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Monday postponed his much-awaited press conference after a suspected terror attack in Lahore killed at least 25.

The interior minister had already postponed his Sunday press conference once previously, in which he was expected to address rumours regarding a reported conflict with the PML-N leadership.

Explaining the delay, Nisar said, “I have been ill, but I would rather go back [again] today than discuss politics when a tragedy has hit the country.”

He expressed grief over the loss of lives and offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and injured. “I was bedridden for the past two days and saw a number of speculations in the media about my condition. I would like for you all to keep those at bay and focus on the matter at hand — the Lahore blast.”